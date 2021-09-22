Korea Investment CORP Purchases 48,460 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $181,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 172,400.0% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.6% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $662.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.74.

In related news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,208 shares of company stock worth $17,359,693. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $8.80 on Wednesday, hitting $663.00. 28,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.02. The firm has a market cap of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.30, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.