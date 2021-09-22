Korea Investment CORP Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,633,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,103 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $269,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 236,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,951,000 after purchasing an additional 29,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,603,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.15. 372,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,125,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $167.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

