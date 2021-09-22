Konomi Network Price Hits $0.60 on Major Exchanges (KONO)

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Konomi Network has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. Konomi Network has a market cap of $13.60 million and $1.57 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00054936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00129199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012556 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00045542 BTC.

About Konomi Network

KONO is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

