Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KNRRY. Bank of America began coverage on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.36.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

