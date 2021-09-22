Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €106.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.73 ($104.39).

KGX opened at €80.50 ($94.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €89.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €86.26. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

