Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kellogg by 66.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,486,000 after buying an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $65,844,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.