Keith Cramer Sells 4,250 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keith Cramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $102,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Keith Cramer sold 8,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $259,165.00.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock opened at $19.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -139.21. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $70.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

