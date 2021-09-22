KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Hits $140.76 on Top Exchanges

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $140.76 or 0.00323685 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $86.94 million and $1.18 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00055464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00129497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046024 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

ROOK is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.