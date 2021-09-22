Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $220.26 million and approximately $29.46 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00055051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00129854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012616 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00045814 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

