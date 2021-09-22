KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) fell 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.72 and last traded at $15.84. 57,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,688,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth about $623,140,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after buying an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,884,000 after buying an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KE by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

