Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.03

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 5180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $684.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

