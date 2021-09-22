Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.03

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 5180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $684.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
