Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 932,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.57. 6,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,693. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.82. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Citigroup cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

