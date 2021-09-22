Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.07

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.07 and traded as low as $42.01. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $406.78 million, a PE ratio of 247.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th.

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

