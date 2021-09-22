Kalos Management Inc. Has $552,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.51. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.61. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

