Kalos Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

WPC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.45. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

