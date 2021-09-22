Kalos Management Inc. Has $413,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,499 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.54.

