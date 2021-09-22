Kalos Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 414,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,058,000 after buying an additional 80,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIO. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 175,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,163,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 2.50. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

