Kalos Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in CoStar Group by 836.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,249,000 after buying an additional 2,990,245 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 853.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 524,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after acquiring an additional 469,427 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 882.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 53,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter worth about $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

