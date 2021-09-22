Kadena (KDA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.71 Million

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Kadena coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00004362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a market capitalization of $278.67 million and approximately $8.71 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00070171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00168119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00112300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,966.84 or 0.06872160 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,269.50 or 1.00226265 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.00 or 0.00778295 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,964,052 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Buying and Selling Kadena

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.