JustInvest LLC Sells 1,404 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JustInvest LLC lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.80. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

