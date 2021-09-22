JustInvest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 757.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,265.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 924.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,635,000 after acquiring an additional 975,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,306.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 726.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 323,039 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

