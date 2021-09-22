JustInvest LLC Purchases Shares of 2,778 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $205.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.46 and a 12 month high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

