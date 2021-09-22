JustInvest LLC Purchases New Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $29,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,374,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

NYSE:REXR opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

