JustInvest LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,109.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

