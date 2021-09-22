JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

JustInvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $182.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

