JustInvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Nucor stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

