Jrs Investments Llc Sells 14,571 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,307.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08.

On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90.

On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -806.56 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $76.91.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $119.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.