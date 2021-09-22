Jrs Investments Llc Sells 14,571 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 14,571 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $1,088,307.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,307.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Jrs Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 7,564 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $570,476.88.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08.
- On Monday, July 19th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 4,742 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $307,992.90.
- On Thursday, July 15th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 12,177 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $803,925.54.
NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $72.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -806.56 and a beta of 1.50. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $39.37 and a one year high of $76.91.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 516 shares of the software’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,733 shares of the software’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 134.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the software’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Altair Engineering Company Profile
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
