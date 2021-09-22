Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Sold by Trv Gp II LLC

Trv Gp II LLC lowered its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052,520 shares during the quarter. Jounce Therapeutics makes up about 89.3% of Trv Gp II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trv Gp II LLC owned 8.68% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $30,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,509,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $18,728,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 617,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 21,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,764. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.91 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. As a group, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.