John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Shares Up 0%

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s stock price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 403 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 402.60 ($5.26). 9,168,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the average session volume of 2,002,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.40 ($5.26).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 400.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -30.04.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

