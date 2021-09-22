Jeremy Alan Rakusin Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$242.98, for a total value of C$485,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$50,369,754.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$234.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$212.67. The stock has a market cap of C$10.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.70. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$162.91 and a 52-week high of C$249.90.

Get FirstService alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.