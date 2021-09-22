Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The J. M. Smucker Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $2.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.65. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $108.15 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

