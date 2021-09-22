Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Healthpeak Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

NYSE PEAK opened at $34.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $37.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.