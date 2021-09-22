Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Britvic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.33 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.72 price objective on shares of Britvic and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $25.08 on Monday. Britvic has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $29.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

