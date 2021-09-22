Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GNTX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. Gentex has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

