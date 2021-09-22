Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $265.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.55.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $220.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 52-week low of $109.52 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.38 and its 200 day moving average is $194.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $113,345.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,049.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $3,085,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.