Jarvis+ Price Tops $0.0113 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Jarvis+ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $358,929.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00052837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00127397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars.

