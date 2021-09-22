Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $477,454.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $477,454.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00055015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00012691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.