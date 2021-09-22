Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.24

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1353068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALK shares. William Blair started coverage on Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp acquired 142,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

