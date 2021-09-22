Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of ISR opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $2.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Isoray stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 3,364.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Isoray worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Isoray in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Isoray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.67.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

