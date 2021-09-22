Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the August 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 794,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ISR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Isoray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on Isoray in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,360. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.02. Isoray has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.81.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 36.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Isoray will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 3,364.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,224 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Isoray by 150.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Isoray by 4,807.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 519,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 508,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Isoray by 13.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,070 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 134,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Isoray by 40.3% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 537,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 154,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Isoray Company Profile

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The company focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

