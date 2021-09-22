iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ 3rd Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 371.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 392,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,689 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 11.5% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $58,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,835.8% in the first quarter. Clark Financial Advisors now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,942. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.20 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.