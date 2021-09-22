iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 57.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,665 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after acquiring an additional 57,433 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 66,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period.

Shares of MEAR opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $50.17.

