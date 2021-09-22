iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,801. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.