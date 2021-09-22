iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Position Raised by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 307.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,876,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,015,000 after buying an additional 138,921 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,044,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $159.25. 91,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,233. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.22 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

