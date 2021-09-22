iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $553,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 81,453 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 780.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.09. 55,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,503. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day moving average is $266.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $205.01 and a 1-year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

