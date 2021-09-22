iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 286,216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,146,939 shares.The stock last traded at $24.40 and had previously closed at $23.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

