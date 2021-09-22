iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Oldfather Financial Services LLC

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. 1,050,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

