iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $66.40

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.40 and last traded at $67.24, with a volume of 59360 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 381.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

