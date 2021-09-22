iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lowered by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,684 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 52,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 30,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 191,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

