iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,244. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

